Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers say

The COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

It's the eighth-smallest load recorded since the beginning of the Omicron wave, confirming that the viral load is within the low range, the researchers said in their Monday update.

Levels in Prince Albert dropped 26 per cent, the second consecutive weekly decrease.

North Battleford’s wastewater levels increased by seven per cent, but is still within the low range.