Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show increase, overall levels remain low

University of Saskatchewan researchers have detected a 47 per cent spike in coronavirus fragments in Saskatoon's wastewater as of July 20.

The viral load is still considered within the low range. The results come after a 33 per cent drop last week.

The more transmissible BA.5 variant now accounts for 41 per cent of the viral load.

In North Battleford, the viral load increased by 53 per cent and in Prince Albert it rose by 89 per cent. Both marks are still considered low.