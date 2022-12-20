Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater viral load on the wane

Traces of the virus that causes COVID-19 decreased by 34 per cent in Saskatoon’s wastewater report indicates a drop in COVID-19 infections.

The most recent wastewater report, which includes an average of three daily samples over the week ending on Dec. 14, describes levels of the COVID-19 virus in the city’s wastewater as medium, compared to the 10-week average.

The previous data showed a spike in viral RNA of 150 per cent.

The most recent data indicates a decrease in COVID-related infections in the city.

All of the virus found in Saskatoon’s wastewater samples were some form of the Omicron variant, according to the researchers.

In North Battleford, the most recent sampling found a viral RNA increase of 177 per cent for the week ending on Dec. 12.

Wastewater sampling in Prince Albert found an increase of 147 per cent in the same period.