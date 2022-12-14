Saskatoon crash causes morning traffic jam

Traffic restrictions on Idylwyld Drive have been lifted after a three-vehicle collision slowed down morning traffic Wednesday.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the scene on Idylwyd Drive North near Highway 16 was the result of a three-vehicle collision, including a semi-trailer that was transporting chemicals.

“No spills have been reported; however, one involved individual sustained a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the collision,” a police news release said.

As a result, north and southbound traffic was partially restricted and drivers were advised to find another route.