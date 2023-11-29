Saskatoon credit union branch to close due to 'increased threat' to safety

A Saskatoon credit union branch will close its doors next year due to safety concerns.

In a letter to its members, Affinity Credit Union said it will shut down its St. Mary's branch in Pleasant Hill next April.

"This was a very difficult decision for our organization [that] was not taken lightly," Affinity Credit Union CEO Mark Lane said in the letter.

"Over the past year and a half, our St. Mary's Advice Centre has encountered a series of incidents that have given rise to significant safety concerns and operational challenges."

In the letter, Lane says the "escalating frequency" of the incidents is causing an "increased threat to the safety and well-being" of the credit union's employees.

The branch is located in the 1500 block of 20th Street West. According to the letter, its last day of operation will be April 4.

Mayor Charlie Clark, who used to serve on the Affinity Credit Union board, said he was "very sorry to hear" the credit union branch is slated for closure.

"That St. Mary's branch has certainly been a huge part of the community for a long time," Clark said.

"We are working very hard (with the provincial government) to come up with better options, better places to take people who are facing addictions, mental health and homelessness."