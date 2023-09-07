Saskatoon crews dispatched to fire at Bessborough hotel

Saskatoon firefighters were called to the Bessborough hotel on Thursday morning after a witness smelled smoke coming from behind the building.

Crews were dispatched in a single fire engine around 6:46 a.m. with the report of a smoke smell behind the hotel, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Firefighters tracked the blaze to a storage room at the rear of the building, and additional vehicles were sent out.

The fire department said the situation was under control just after 7 a.m.

An investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.