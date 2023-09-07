Saskatoon cyclist dead following vehicle collision
Web Journalist
Rory MacLean
A 36-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle.
Officers were called to the intersection of 19th Street West and Avenue P South around 5:45 p.m. with a report of a serious collision involving a cyclist, according to a Saskatoon police news release.
Traffic restrictions were in place on Avenue P South from 17th Street to 20th Street until after midnight as officers investigated the incident.
Police said the cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.
His next of kin have been notified, police said.
Collision analysts are still investigating.
-
Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National ParkParks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.
-
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbingFor the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schoolsOntario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hitsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hearsA Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination caseUniversity of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
-
'It’s completely disrespectful': UBC student union postpones vote on sexual violence policyCanada’s largest student union at the University of British Columbia has postponed voting on a new sexual violence policy following student criticism.
-
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rallyWith frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
-
Memorial set up for Brantford woman on the 40th anniversary of her disappearanceA memorial has been set up in Brantford for Mary Hammond, who disappeared 40 years ago while walking to work.