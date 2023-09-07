Saskatoon cyclist dead following vehicle collision

A 36-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle.

Officers were called to the intersection of 19th Street West and Avenue P South around 5:45 p.m. with a report of a serious collision involving a cyclist, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Traffic restrictions were in place on Avenue P South from 17th Street to 20th Street until after midnight as officers investigated the incident.

Police said the cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been notified, police said.

Collision analysts are still investigating.