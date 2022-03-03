Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected

Saskatoon could see 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.

That's according to an update to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Thursday.

Initially, the weather agency anticipated as much as 20 cm could fall.

A low-pressure system tracking along the U.S.-Canada border is responsible for the dump of snow.

"There is a broad area of significant accumulations roughly following a line from Lloydminster through North Battleford, Saskatoon, and then to Moosomin," ECCC said earlier in the day

This band of snow was expected to slowly push northeastward and weaken through the day.

As of 3 p.m., Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) had responded to multiple crashes, including one that involved multiple vehicles near the Circle Drive overpass at College Drive.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

"As drivers approach rush hour traffic this evening, the Saskatoon Police Service is reminding residents to drive safe, as icy road conditions are present in the city," SPS said in a news release.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, the City of Saskatoon said a "snow event" had been officially declared.

"Crews have been working non-stop since early this morning plowing Circle Drive, grading the driving lanes of major streets, and applying sand for traction during the heavy snowfall," the city said.

City and contractor crews will be grading priority streets to clear all driving lanes over the next 72 hours, starting with the highest priority streets.

City-managed sidewalks are expected to be cleared within 48 hours, the city said.