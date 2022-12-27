Saskatoon digging out after Christmas snow dump

City crews are busy clearing streets today after Saskatoon was hit with around 21 centimetres of snow over Christmas.

According to the city’s snow and ice report, nearly all of the top-priority streets were cleared by Monday morning, including Circle Drive, Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street and College Drive.

Conditions in and around the city remain slippery, as trucks continue to spread sand at intersections and most residential streets are still loaded with deep snow.

The city has deployed 28 graders, 15 sanders, four plows and six sidewalk plows to deal with the fresh powder.

The city is warning drivers to use extra caution, because the extra moisture creates slippery conditions, even with the use of de-icing material.

Priority two roadways are 28 per cent done so far, the city says. These include Clarence Avenue, McKercher Drive and Millar Avenue.

Key neighbourhood streets like Main Street and Louise Avenue are the third priority, according to the City of Saskatoon.

These are 10 per cent cleared so far, the city says.

Those out on the hunt for Boxing Day sales are advised to leave a space of 15 metres between their vehicle and city road maintenance vehicles.

Pay parking is in effect today, but parking is free on Dec. 27 in lieu of Christmas Day.

Most city leisure centres are open today, except for the Cosmo Civic Centre.