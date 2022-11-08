Saskatoon digs out after overnight snowfall

Saskatoon city crews are continuing to clear the streets after more snow fell overnight.

Plowing, sanding and grading has been happening along Circle Drive during the storm.

“Once the snow stopped early this morning, a snow event was declared and contractors joined City crews again for a total of six plows, 28 graders, 15 sanders on Priority 1, 2 and 3 streets through Saskatoon neighbourhoods,” the city said in a news release. “The entire priority street system will be graded within 72 hours of the end of the snowfall.”

The city will also be clearing sidewalks, pathway, cycle tracks and bike lanes.

Light snow is expected to continue throughout the day, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. The temperature should stay steady at -11 degrees Celsius throughout the day, dropping to -30 overnight, the organization said.

Drivers in Saskatoon have been cautioned there may still be slipper conditions, particularly on bridges, and to watch for the blue and amber flashing lights on city crews.