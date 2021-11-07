Saskatoon Diwali festival hears prayers for prosperity
The Diwali festival of lights continued for the Hindu and Sikh communities around the world and in Saskatoon.
On Sunday, the Lakshmi Pooja was held at the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple on La Ronge Road.
The festival offered a chance for people to come together and participate in prayers for joy, health and prosperity for people around the world.
Vishal Jheengut is the president of the Hindu Society of Saskatchewan, he said the festival also ties in with Remembrance Day.
"We know that truth over darkness, we don’t have to go 5,000, 6,000 years to get examples. The examples are here. The examples are our Remembrance Day, like how our soldiers took us out of the darkness and brought light to us," he said.
Jheengut added Diwali is also about truth and reconciliation, acknowledging they are on Treaty Six Territory, and appreciate being able to celebrate on the land for many years.
