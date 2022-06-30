Saskatoon doctor falsified records so he could be paid for the work of others

A Saskatoon cardiac surgeon has been disciplined for altering records in a way that financially benefited him.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS), Dr. Gregory Dalshaug admitted to one charge of unprofessional conduct for his actions.

Dalshaug was accused of altering electronic records "over a period of several years," according to the CPSS.

The regulatory body said the records were changed to indicate Dalshaug served as an assistant for surgeries where other doctors served in the role.

"The effect of the alteration of these records was that you received payment for medical services provided by other physicians," the CPSS said.

During its most recent meeting, the CPSS Executive Council handed down Dalshaug's penalty.

His discipline includes a six-month suspension beginning on July 15.

Dalshaug was also fined $15,000 and was directed to cover the cost of the investigation, which amounts to $1,710.

He must also complete an ethics course within the next six months and will receive a written reprimand for his actions.