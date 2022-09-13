Saskatoon downtown arena online survey opens for public input

The City of Saskatoon is inviting public input on the two locations for a potential downtown arena.

Residents can access an online survey until Oct. 3 and give their feedback on the two sites that are being considered: the Midtown shopping centre's north parking lot and the north downtown/City yards location.

The survey takes about eight minutes to finish and can be found on the city's website. Saskatoon.ca/engage.

A telephone and online panel survey was conducted on Sept. 5, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

All of the information from the surveys will be compiled and presented to city council in November.