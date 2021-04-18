Saskatoon drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close temporarily

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported the Saskatoon drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will use its supply by the end of the day Sunday. The clinic will close temporarily as a result.

The SHA said clinics will reopen when more doses become available to the province, but did not give a date.

Anyone in Saskatchewan 48 years and older is eligible to book their vaccine appointment online or through the appointment booking call centre at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829), as of Friday, April 16.

Everyone over 40-years-old in the Far North is also eligible for their first dose.

People between the ages of 40 and 51 living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District can book their appointment over the phone by calling 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Residents under 48 who are eligible due to location, profession or clinical vulnerability will have to book their appointment using the phone line.

Pregnant women and the clinically extremely vulnerable group can expect a letter from their doctor.

Drive-through and walk-in vaccine clinics opened in several Saskatchewan communities. No appointment is needed at these sites.