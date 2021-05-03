Saskatoon drive-thru vaccine clinic continues Monday for people 40-plus and eligible essential workers

Saskatoon's drive-thru vaccine clinic continued Monday morning.

The first-come, first-served clinic reopened on Saturday and is scheduled to run through Tuesday.

The clinic, located at Praireland Park, is open from 8 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is also offering a limited number of first-come, first-served doses at its clinic located at SaskTel Centre.

The STC clinic runs from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily.

The age-based eligibility for immunization at the clinic is 40 and older.

As of April 30, additional priority workers became eligible for immunization: police, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, public health inspectors, teachers and educational staff working with students.

All previously identified frontline health care workers remain eligible.

Those eligible for priority vaccination need to provide proof of employment through a letter from their employer, a paystub no older than March 1, 2021 or a copy of their professional license.

Those who are clinically vulnerable and have an doctor's letter are also eligible.