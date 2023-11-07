Saskatoon driver crashes into downtown apartment building
Saskatoon police say a driver suffered what appear to be minor injuries after crashing into a building downtown on Tuesday.
Reports came in around 2:30 p.m. that a vehicle struck a building at 214 25th Street East, according to a police news release. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after.
Officers put traffic restrictions in place along 25th Street as emergency crews attended the scene, where a vehicle had collided with the balcony in front of an apartment building.
Police said their initial information suggested the injuries were minor.
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a man was treated by their paramedics before being transferred to an ambulance.
The vehicle was towed away and firefighters made sure the building was stable.
A construction crew was renovating inside the apartment and will be conducting immediate repairs to the balcony, the fire department says.
