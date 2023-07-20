Saskatoon drivers diverted after semi rollover

Saskatoon police were diverting traffic on a major roadway Thursday after a semi-trailer rolled over.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of Idylwyld Drive North and Avenue C, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

“A semi-trailer hauling crushed concrete or asphalt has rolled and spilled its contents,” the release said.

Crews were called to clean up the scene before traffic could safely pass through.

Police said the southbound lanes were not disrupted by the spill.