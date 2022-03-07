Saskatoon drivers to face poor visibility overnight, city warns
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers of high winds and blowing snow expected Monday afternoon and overnight.
Crews will be applying sand to improve traction Monday afternoon and overnight with a focus on Circle Drive and other major streets, bridge decks and intersections, the city said in a news release.
However, the strong wind will blow away sand as it is applied, the city says.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory in advance of strong winds with light snow that may create visibility issues this afternoon and into the night. Icy conditions may develop due to wet streets and dropping temperatures, the city said.
"The strong wind may create deep snowdrifts in wide-open areas with current snow accumulation. These areas will be graded or snow will be removed with loaders if it prevents people from accessing the area once the visibility improves," the release said.
The forecast calls for light snow and evening winds gusting to 70 km/h, easing to gusts of 50 km/h overnight with a low of -13C.
