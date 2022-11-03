iHeartRadio

Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree


image.jpg

A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.

Emergency crews were called to Broadway Avenue and 8th Street over the noon hour.

A 53-year-old man had been cutting down a tree when it collapsed on top of him.

After the fire department freed the man from under the tree, he was loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital in stable condition.

