Saskatoon explores partners for future greenhouse facility

With Saskatoon’s city-run greenhouse effectively shuttered, administration is exploring the idea of finding outside partners to share the use, and cost, of a potential new facility.

In February, the parks department warned the 64-year-old city-run greenhouse was on the verge of being condemned.

An engineering assessment outlined concerns about rotting wood components, cracking and falling glass and snow loads in the winter.

The city has outsourced its bedding plants for the year from private companies, with plans to review the current operating model in the fall.

With the city mulling major service cuts to offset a massive budget shortfall next year, the idea of committing to upwards of $4 million in capital expenditures, and up to $400,000 in annual operating costs for a new greenhouse looks like a tough sell for administration.

Of the four options presented in committee at city hall, administration is essentially recommending putting off the decision for now while they explore the possibility of partnering up.

“This option envisions potential long-term greenhouse partnerships with stakeholders such as Meewasin, the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the Saskatoon Food Bank, and others,” a report before the Municipal Heritage Committee on Tuesday says.

The city’s director of parks says the city has already initiated conversations with potential partners.

“Initial discussions with these groups reveal each has a need for greenhouse space, and that a shared space opportunity could be examined further,” parks director Darren Crilly said in a news release.

A shared greenhouse has the potential to include learning, research, and community programming about native species, food security and seed bank storage, the city says.

Another option in the parks administration report explores potentially refurbishing the existing greenhouse, which was built in 1959, but it was dismissed as too costly by administrators because of the significant amount of custom woodwork required.

If the proposal goes forward, the city will continue to outsource its bedding plants for the next three to five years as discussions with stakeholders continue.

Councillors will vote on the proposal on June 28.