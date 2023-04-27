Saskatoon explosive disposal unit investigated 'suspicious package'

Saskatoon police investigated a reported “suspicious package” at an apartment on the 400 block of 115th Street East on Thursday.

Members of the explosive disposal unit were sent to the scene on Thursday afternoon, according to a police news release.

Nearby residents were evacuated or told to shelter in place with their doors and windows closed, police said.

Police said there are no traffic restrictions in place on 115th Street, but access to the complex was restricted.

By 5 p.m., police had confirmed the package was not actually suspicious and cleared the area.