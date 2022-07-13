iHeartRadio

Saskatoon extends spray pad hours due to heat

As part of its response to soaring temperatures the City of Saskatoon is extending spray pad hours.

"As part of the city's Extreme Heat Response, all spray pads hours have been extended to 10:00 p.m. until Monday, July 18," the city said in a news release.

On Wednesday, for the second day in a row, Saskatoon was under an heat warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

