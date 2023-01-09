Saskatoon eyeing $13M boost to cover transit shortfalls

The city is looking to capitalize on some one-time funding to cover a Saskatoon Transit budget shortfall.

The federal government announced one-time funding of $750 million to support transit operating shortfalls across the country on Feb. 17, 2022.

A special meeting is scheduled for next week to vote on whether to draw on those funds.

Saskatoon's share of the funding is $6.518 million, with the province pitching a matching amount from the city's municipal revenue sharing allocation to push the total funding boost past $13 million.

Also on the agenda is a recommendation to reallocate a little more than $6.5 million from the operations budget to a vehicle replacement fund to purchase five 40-foot diesel buses and three 60-foot articulating diesel buses, which will be funded by the Federal Support for Transit and Housing Program.

To be approved for the funding, an agreement must be signed and returned to the province by Jan. 23. All money must be spent by March 31, 2024 or it may need to be returned.

Administration is seeking to claim the funding due to dwindling ridership that's been nearly halved since the pandemic.

In the five years before COVID-19, a report said Saskatoon Transit averaged approximately 12.6 million rides per year. In 2020, that number dropped to roughly 7 million and down further to 6.7 million in 2021.

The special meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 8:30 a.m.