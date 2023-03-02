Saskatoon eyes new White Buffalo development as future city-centre recreation facility

Saskatoon is looking to develop a new city centre recreation facility, according to administration.

A report to the committee on planning and development says the city has partnered with the Saskatoon Tribal Council, the Central Urban Métis Federation Inc., and the Saskatchewan Health Authority to create the facility as part of a brand new White Buffalo Youth Lodge development.

The city and STC have been in discussion on the new facility since 2021, when the public school division announced it would consolidate three west-side schools into one new build on the site of Princess Alexandra School, according to the report.

The partners would like to see an expanded White Buffalo facility developed on school grounds and connected to the new school.

An early estimate puts the cost of the facility between $15 and $20 million. The projects are being submitted to the federal Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, which would cover up to 60 per cent of costs up to the first $9.99 million, and 50 per cent of eligible costs over that.

No other funding sources have been identified yet, but the city says STC hired an organization to do a feasibility study that showed $5 million could be raised in philanthropic dollars if there was buy-in from all levels of government on the project.

The city expects to hear back on its applications to Infrastructure Canada within the next year, administration says. The outcome of that decision would establish the groundwork for a funding plan.