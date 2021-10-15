Saskatoon finance committee looks ahead to budget planning

Saskatoon’s finance committee on Friday approved three motions in relation to planning for the upcoming budget cycle.

Proposed by Ward 5 Coun. Randy Donauer, the motions call for administration to report on three proposals:

Reducing the 2022 and 2023 proposed budgets for all business lines by 0.5 per cent, which city finance manager Kerry Tarasoff says works out $2.84 million in savings

Reducing the 2022 and 2023 proposed transfer to reserves by 0.5 per cent

Increasing all individual user fees at city facilities by five per cent for 2022

Administration will also look at reducing transfers to reserves.

Budget deliberations are set for Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.