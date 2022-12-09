Saskatoon fire crews called to Canada Post facility for suspicious package
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
Firefighters were called to the city's Canada Post facility Friday morning over concerns about a suspicious package leaking an unknown substance.
They responded just before 10 a.m. to the 100 block of Avenue H South, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
The first firefighters on scene found no one experiencing abnormal signs or symptoms, SFD said.
The package was isolated within minutes. After donning protective gear, the SFD hazardous materials team entered the building just before 11 a.m., SFD said.
The package had stopped leaking by that time.
The material inside was deemed to be non-hazardous, SFD said.
