Saskatoon fire crews called to multi-unit complex

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call in the Mount Royal Neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Several fire trucks were dispatched to the multi-unit building on the corner of 22nd Street and Avenue T North before 6 p.m.

A news release from the Saskatoon Fire Department said the arriving crews saw flames from the basement suite of one of the units. One resident was evacuated, according to the release.

A resident told CTV News he was working in one of the basement suites when they noticed smoke from the other side of the building.

“Absurd, this cold weather, people have to relocated, as well as my office. I don’t know what’s going to happen I guess," said Naveed Anwar.

Westbound traffic was restricted on 22nd street by the Saskatoon police.

The blaze was under control by about 6:45 p.m., the fire department said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.