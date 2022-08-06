Saskatoon fire crews rescue driver after vehicle rollover on Idylwyld Drive

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) rescued a trapped driver, after a vehicle rollover on Idylwyld Drive at the Lorne Avenue exit.

Crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, according to an SFD press release.

The vehicle had rolled over onto its roof and the driver was suspended upside down from their seatbelt.

Firefighters stabilized the car and helped the driver crawl out of the vehicle through the rear driver-side window, the SFD said.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.