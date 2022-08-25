Saskatoon fire crews respond to carbon monoxide call
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls about a possible carbon monoxide leak in a six-unit townhouse on the 1100 block of McKercher Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday.
SFD said occupants had heard a CO alarm in the townhouse the night before and someone woke up feeling dizzy. Crews found three people with signs of CO exposure at the location.
They were immediately taken outside and assessed by paramedics. The occupants’ CO levels returned to normal and no one was transported to hospital.
Crews noted elevated CO levels in one of the units and SaskEnergy was called out.
Fans were used for ventilation and crews searched for the source of the CO leak.
The source was found to be a natural gas water heater that was not burning efficiently. SaskEnergy shut down the gas meter.
With the gas off, and the fans on, CO levels began to decrease in the units.
Readings dropped to zero by 11:18 a.m.
Fire crews left the scene in the care of SaskEnergy.
SFD reminds everyone that the law requires CO alarms to be installed in every home. The regulations came into effect on July 1.
