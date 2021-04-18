Saskatoon Fire Department battles blaze on Leland Place

The Saskatoon Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the Wildwood neighbourhood Saturday night.

Fire crews received multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire on Leland Place, according to a news release.

The fire department said it was reported occupants with disabilities were in the home unable to exit.

First arriving crews found a home engulfed in flames and found the occupants had already escaped.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause and damage estimate.

No injuries were reported.