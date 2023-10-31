Saskatoon Fire Department battles early-morning house fire

Emergency crews remain on the scene, working to put out a house fire in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill Neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Avenue L South at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house, according to Saskatoon Fire. It’s unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the blaze, or a damage estimate.

The fire department is asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.