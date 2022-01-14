Saskatoon Fire Department finds 42 fire safety contraventions at The Lighthouse

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) has issued The Lighthouse Supported Living Facility with orders to remedy several hazards.

“Our focus at the Lighthouse is community safety,” Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer said in a news release.

“We want to ensure all life safety measures are in place so that any concerns or deficiencies can be easily rectified. We don’t want the issues to compound like we have seen elsewhere, so we’re keeping a close eye on the building and staying on top of inspections at the Lighthouse.”

SFD says it has been monitoring life and fire safety at the Lighthouse and inspections dating to April 2021 have revealed deficiencies that must be remedied to make sure work and living conditions at the facility do not deteriorate.

The most recent inspection on Jan. 4 identified the following issues:

Two sinks were removed in a bathroom off the dining room, which is currently converted into a temporary shelter area due to COVID-19

One water heater not working; multiple other water heaters remained fully functional

A small water and sewer backup in the service room with slight wet staining around the drain

Since that inspection, the water heater has been fixed. Showers and sinks with hot water remained intact for all other suites and bathrooms. SFD says it considers the deficiencies minor and can be fixed by a plumber.

The Lighthouse has been ordered to fix the hazards by the end of January. If the hazards are not remedied by then, SFD may contract the work, bill the Lighthouse for the repairs and then discuss payment terms.

Saskatoon Fire Department responds to a fire at The Lighthouse on Dec. 10, 2021. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Previous inspections found issues including 42 Fire Safety Act contraventions for failing to maintain life safety systems and building systems such as electrical, sprinklers, fire alarm system, lack of records, failing to maintain means of egress and failing to maintain fire separations.

SFD issued 14 tickets related to those contraventions on Dec. 10 and Jan. 6.

SFD will not be closing the Lighthouse because the risks in the building are less than the risk posed by displacing occupants, the release said.

“We are not aware of the current financial situation of the Lighthouse, but it is our view that the repairs required to complete the orders are relatively minor,” Raymer said the release.

“However, if the Lighthouse requires assistance in completing these repairs, we would invite them to reach out to the Saskatoon Fire Department to discuss their various options.”