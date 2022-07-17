Saskatoon Fire Department makes water rescue after 'party island' mishap

One person was brought back to shore unharmed after going missing near Poplar Bluffs.

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received information from a caller south of Poplar Bluffs that they had been on a "party island" floating near three sand bars and lost a member, SFD said Sunday in a news release. The release did not include the date of the incident.

The SFD dispatcher took a description of the person, where they were last seen and directed the callers to stay on scene to help the water rescue team.

One water rescue team with the Zodiak boat and the Battalion Chief were dispatched and SFD called Corman Park Police, RCMP and the Saskatoon Police Service plane to help.

SFD members searched the river from the boat and two SFD members walked along the river's edge. The police plane was searching the area from the air.

Within less than half an hour, the crew in the SFD boat found a person in the river up to his neck in water, SFD said.

He was brought to shore unharmed and returned to his group. He didn't need medical assistance.

In another release, SFD said it was called in by RCMP early Sunday morning to rescue two missing people found stranded on a sand bar at Poplar Bluffs.

They were returned to shore without injuries, SFD said.

"A friendly reminder to always have a back-up plan when going near, in or on the water, inform someone of your plans and route, keep cell phones as charged as possible (don't drain them), refrain from alcohol which affects judgement, personal floatation device, take a whistle and flashlight as a means to call out and notify of your location.

"If you are using a vessel on the water, please review the requirements by Transport Canada for safe boat use on the water," SFD said.