Saskatoon Fire Department reports four cases of suspected arson in Stonebridge
The Saskatoon Fire Department is sounding the alarm over a series of suspicious fires in the southern end of the city.
According to a news release from the department, three fires occurred within about an hour on Thursday morning and just a short distance from each other.
Just before 3 a.m., crews were called out to a fire at the Co-op Gas Bar on Stonebridge Boulevard.
“On arrival, multiple gas pumps and the canopy over the pumps were observed to be on fire,” the fire department said.
The fire was quickly brought under control. An investigator determined the suspicious fire caused about $40,000 in damage.
Two more fires occurred just before 4 a.m. in nearby metal storage and waste bins on Clarence Avenue South and Cope Crescent.
Around 7:22 a.m., the fire department says a caller reported a fourth fire on the same block of Clarence Avenue South, but at a different address.
This blaze, which was extinguished when crews arrived, was also started in a waste disposal bin.
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
