Saskatoon Fire Department rescues person struggling in river

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) rescued a male struggling in the water in the South Saskatchewan River by the shore at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Two rescue boats were on scene at the 1100 block of Spadina Crescent East and one was launched to retrieve the person, the fire department said in a news release.

The person suffered minor bruising and was brought safely to dry land. Soon after he was transferred to an ambulance.