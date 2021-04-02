Saskatoon Fire Department respond to 'suspicious' house fire causing $50K in damages

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2:05 a.m. on the 1800 Block of 22nd Street W.

Police officers, three engines, one rescue engine, one aerial unit and the Battalion Chief were dispatched, according to an early morning press release from the fire department.

When fire crews arrived they found an extinguished fire on the main floor but smoke was showing from the basement of the home.

The fire became under control at 2:49 a.m.

A fire investigator was at the scene and conducted a cause and origin examination stating there were multiple fire starters found, ending the investigation.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious and damage is estimated at $50,000, according to the fire department.

Since no police investigator was able to attend the scene, the fire investigator will follow up with them next week.

The property was turned over to the owner to secure the home.

The department is reporting no injuries as a result of the fire.