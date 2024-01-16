Saskatoon fire department says flour mill fire was accidental

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said the fire that occurred on Jan. 12, at the P and H four mill was accidental. 1.6723581

According to an update from SFD, the blaze originated from a malfunction in a piece of machinery on the fourth floor and then spread through the mill's process piping to the sixth floor.

“The total damage from the fire is still be assessed however the fire investigator estimates that the damage will exceed $5 million,” SFD said.

The blaze was first reported at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Deputy Fire Chief Rob Hogan said all employees were safely evacuated to another building on site.

Thirteen fire vehicles were dispatched to the blaze.