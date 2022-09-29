Saskatoon Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) welcomed five new firefighter-paramedic recruits at a graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The two women and three men who graduated are the second group this year, following 15 recruits that were hired in April.

Firefighter-paramedic recruits worked with the department's fire service instructors over the past four weeks to review their skills in order to prepare them for their new roles.

"Our fire department responds to nearly 20,000 calls annually," said SFD Chief Hackl in a news release.

"With high volumes, come high expectations. These recruits have rose to the challenge and proven they are ready to provide the best front-line emergency care possible."

The graduation ceremony included a transfer of training to operations and the new recruits were presented badges.

Presly Fluter says she's extremely grateful to graduate as she was presented her badge by her father and husband, who are both firefighters. She says her father was what inspired her to pursue a career with the fire department.

"I did 'take your kid to work day' when I was 14, so I came and we did a bunch of different things. We got to do a fire extinguisher drill, go into a smoke house and immediately I knew right after that day, it's what I wanted to do," Fluter told CTV News.

The new firefighter-paramedics will start their first shifts at their assigned station on Monday.