Saskatoon Fire Dept. battles house fire in Riversdale

A house in the city’s Riversdale neighbourhood went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 Block of Avenue E South at around 2:53 p.m. where firefighters encountered heavy smoke and heat coming from the basement of the house, according to a news release.

The fire department responded with three fire engines and one heavy rescue unit, the fire department said.

The fire was brought under control at around 3:25 p.m., according to the fire department.

This house was ventilated and a cause and origin fire has not yet been determined.