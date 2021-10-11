Saskatoon Fire Dept. responds to kitchen fire in Kensington

A Saskatoon home had its kitchen nearly destroyed following a stove-top fire Sunday night.

On Oct. 10 at around 8:55 p.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Labine Crescent in the Kensington neighbourhood, according to a news release.

First-responders encountered black smoke and the structure had been evacuated, SFD said.

Firefighters began attacking the fire inside the kitchen where the fire had spread into the cabinets and the wall behind, SFD said.

The fire was brought under control at around 9:37 p.m. and the SFD ventilated the home. A fire investigator determined the fire was accidental and started on the top of the stove, the fire department said.