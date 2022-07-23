Saskatoon fire welcomes new recruits

Saskatoon fire will soon have 15 more firefighters on board.

The new recruits were celebrated at a private ceremony on Friday, which acknowledged they successful completed their training, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) press release.

“We commend the hard work each recruit has put forward to reach this milestone and we’re thrilled to welcome these 15 individuals to the Saskatoon Fire Department,” Chief Morgan Hackl said.

As part of their training, all new members were given instruction in basic firefighter techniques, technical rescue, hazardous material mitigation and fire inspections.

"We hold a high standard of training at SFD. Our team of Fire Service Instructors has worked with these recruits over the past four weeks to review their firefighter and paramedic skills, and educate them on how they will apply these in their new role at the SFD,” Assistant Chief of Staff Development and Safety Anthony Tataryn said.

“Our fire department strives to be a leader in training as we recognize the vital importance that it plays in the safety of both our staff and residents.”

The new recruits have also been certified as Primary Care Paramedics (PCP), licensed through the Saskatchewan College of Paramedics. According to the SFD, they respond to over 40 percent of emergency medical service calls (EMS), which makes this certification essential.

"When we seek new recruits, we look for individuals who will contribute to the overall success of our team," Chief Hackl said.

"With the growing number of EMS calls in our city, it's important for our crews to be equipped with paramedic training. Having the added PCP certification means our firefighters can effectively respond to EMS incidents that occur in high-hazard situations.”

Badges and battalion assignments were handed out at the ceremony. The new members will begin work next week.