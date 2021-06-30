Saskatoon firefighter injured while battling blaze at boarded-up house

A firefighter sustained minor injuries while responding to a burning building Wednesday morning.

Responding to a caller’s report of smelling smoke while riving, crews found a boarded-up bungalow in the 200 block of Avenue O South ablaze at 3:36 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Crews removed the boards and determined the fire was in the basement.

The structure was full of combustible materials which posed challenges for firefighters moving through it while putting it out. The main floor was no longer safe to walk on, the release said.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries trying to move items inside the structure.

Due to the hot weather and extreme conditions within this structure, fire crews were relieved by outlying fire stations and their crews.

It was brought under control at 5:41 a.m.

Due to structural instability, the fire investigator is not able to enter the structure but will investigate the cause from a safe distance.

Police were called to the scene due to unlawful entry identified by fire crews prior to their arrival.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.