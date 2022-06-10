Saskatoon firefighters battle house blaze

Just before 9 a.m., multiple 911 calls were received by Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) reporting a fire on Kirkpatrick Crescent.

The responding fire crews began an "aggressive attack" on an attached garage with "significant" fire and smoke showing on the Dundonald neighbourhood home, SFD said in a news release.

"There was significant fire damage to the house including the loss of the roof structure," SFD said.

The were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was barbeque briquettes that were not properly extinguished, SFD said.

Damage from the blaze is estimated to be $320,000.

Mohammad Rehmman, who lives next door, said he was asleep when the fire broke out and woke up to someone banging on his door telling him to get out.

“As soon as I came out, the warm gust of air came to me and then I’m just like, 'what happened?' I saw weird scenery because it’s raining, fire and so many different emergency vans, so I was in shock for a second and then I was like, 'oh, I gotta get out of here,” he told CTV News.

The fire spread to his detached garage, which had bikes inside at the time. Rehmman said he is thankful it didn’t spread beyond that.

“I could have been burnt too, right? So, you gotta be thankful for it,” he said.

“It’s minimum damage to our side. I just feel sorry for the neighbours.”