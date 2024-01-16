Saskatoon firefighters battle industrial fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a “challenging” Tuesday.

According to a news release from the department, the blaze was reported at fire on the 100 block of McLeod Avenue around 5:05 a.m.

SFD said three rescue engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit, and one battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival crews quickly located the fire that was identified by the caller that was seen through a crack in the walls,” SFD said.

SFD said the fire may have possibly spread to the roof of the structure and once roof access was made, crews found visible flames.

The cold weather and the size of the structure created challenges for firefighters.

SFD said a fire investigator would investigate the incident.