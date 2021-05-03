Saskatoon firefighters battle roaring downtown blaze

Saskatoon firefighters battled a roaring blaze overnight that lit up the sky in the city's downtown.

In a press release, Saskatoon Fire Department said it was alerted about the fire by police at 1:41 a.m. Monday morning.

Five hours later later, crews were still working to extinguish hot spots.

Heavy machinery could be seen cleaning up the rubble left in the fire's wake.

The fire was deemed under control before eight Monday morning. A fire investigator was on scene working to determine a cause.

The building was vacant, according to the fire department.

Assistant Fire Chief Yvonne Raymer told CTV news that a dentist's office next door sustained smoke damage.

Traffic will likely be blocked along the stretch of Avenue B South from 21st Street to 22nd Street for most of the day, according to the department.

--Thiis is a developing story.More details to come.