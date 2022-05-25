Saskatoon firefighters battle shipping container blaze
A fire outside a Saskatoon business sent plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday night that could be seen from several parts of the city.
Around 7:30 p.m., Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received multiple 911 calls reporting flames as high as nine metres behind a building in the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, firefighters located the fire in the yard of a commercial business.
A "sea-can" shipping container with motorcycles, pallets and landscape fabric was burning.
The fire was under control just before 8:30 p.m., SFD said.
The blaze originated with some pallets in the yard, according to the department. Its cause is undetermined.
The fire was responsible for an estimated $300,000 in damage, SFD said.
