Saskatoon firefighters called to fire on active power line
Web Journalist
Rory MacLean
Saskatoon firefighters had to call in SaskPower to put out a fire south of the Willows Golf Course on Monday morning.
According to a City of Saskatoon news release, crews were called to the area just south of Cartwright Street at 10:28 a.m. with a report of a power pole on fire.
SaskPower was called in to cut off electricity to the pole and Corman Park police helped manage traffic.
Firefighters cut through a barbed wire fence to access the pole and doused the flames, the city says.
No one was injured in the incident.
If you see a power pole on fire, the Saskatoon Fire Department says to keep your distance and call 911 immediately.
SaskPower estimated repairs to the power pole would be complete and power restored to the area by 7:30 p.m.
