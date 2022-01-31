Saskatoon firefighters escape 'flashover' caused by furnace room fire
Saskatoon firefighters were searching for any remaining people in a burning house when all combustible material ignited at once due to the heat - an event known as a flashover.
Crews had responded to a report of a furnace room fire at a home in the 300 block of 109 Street West just after 5 a.m. Sunday.
After the flashover, two firefighters needed to escape the house immediately, according to a news release. They entered a bedroom, closed the door behind them, and sent a "mayday" radio call.
The firefighters broke the bedroom window. Ground crews brought a ladder to the window and the firefighters hooked onto the window frame stepped onto the ladder and safely climbed down without injury.
"With any incident of significance to firefighter safety, an after-action review is being conducted," the release said.
"The purpose of a review allows for an assessment of actions taken, evaluate procedures and enhance safety if warranted."
All residents were able to leave the house before the fire spread.
