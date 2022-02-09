Saskatoon firefighters extinguish basement blaze

Firefighters were able to quickly get a basement fire under control late Tuesday afternoon before it spread to the rest of the home.

Just after 5 p.m., Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a call about a home on fire in the 400 block of Avenue L.

Three fire engines, a ladder and a rescue unit responded, according to a news release.

The fire was located in the home's basement and a crew began fighting the blaze.

A fire investigator was on scene by 5:46 p.m., the department said.

The fire began in a bedroom and its cause is still undetermined.

The department estimates the blaze caused $20,000 in damage.