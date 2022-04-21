Saskatoon firefighters extinguish two fires — one suspicious, the other started by smouldering incense

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to two house fires in 70 minutes Wednesday night.

At 9:14 p.m., SFD was dispatched to a fire in the 400 block of Avenue E South.

The first arriving fire crew didn't see signs of fire from outside the house — but upon entering, they found a small fire on the third floor.

Two occupants had escaped prior to their arrival, according to a news release.

The fire was caused by improper disposal of smouldering incense in a wastebasket in the third-floor bedroom, the department says.

"The Saskatoon Fire Department would like to provide a friendly reminder to 'wet' smouldering material such as matches, incense, cigarettes or any other smouldering material prior to disposal."

BLAZE DEEMED SUSPICIOUS

SFD then received a report of flames coming from a window of a fourplex in the 300 Block of Avenue Q South.

Crews arrived to find the structure fully ablaze. The side of the fourplex that was on fire had a boarded-up door and window.

Fire crews breached the boarded window in order to access the flames, according to a release. They also noted multiple broken windows in the structure, with smoke coming through.

At 10:45 p.m., smoke was showing from the attic and the incident commander believed the structure was starting to soften.

However, the fire was put out without the fourplex collapsing.

SFD believes the fire to be suspicious. Damage is estimated at $275,000.

No one was hurt in either fire.